Our condolences, Marshall PD
To our friends at Marshall Police Department, and the family of Sarah Sheneman:
We know that simply saying “I’m sorry” isn’t enough at the time of the loss of a loved one and friend. But we are terribly sorry in this instance. Mrs. Sheneman was a wonderful woman, and a great asset to this city and its servants in law enforcement.
We were, are, always will be glad to have known her, and had her assistance for Marshall Against Violence (MAV) events. She was a bright, cheerful, and friendly woman. As Proverbs 31:25 says, “strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come.” Thank you, Sarah, for sharing your laughter and charm with so many of us.
Sincerely,
Jonathan McCarty,
Written on behalf of Marshall Against Violence, Educators for Public Service, and The Conversation