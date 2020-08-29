Own kind of filibustering
needed
Strom Thurmand delivered the longest filibuster in U.S. History in protest of the Civil Rights Act of 1957. The bill had already passed through the House of Representatives and once passed by the Senate would weakly attempt to address systemic intimidation and exclusion of black voters. To prevent voting on the bill, Thurmand recited the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and every state’s election laws in alphabetical order.
For 24 hours and 18 minutes he mumbled on and on in what Dana Roberson later calls “a lyric of intolerance — an epic poem of sorts on institutionalized racism.” Later, Texas Senator Ted Cruz would reference this episode of white supremacy as he filibustered the Affordable Care Act, lovingly called “Obamacare” by his constituents.
Cruz gave a nod to celebrity Ashton Kutcher, read Green Eggs and Ham, and intermittently reminded us that universal health care is “bad” for over 12 hours. Hindsight hits differently during a global pandemic and economic crisis.
If you watched the County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, August 19th, you may have shrugged off the experience and said “nothing happened.” The motion itself was a mouthful. The Commissioners weren’t voting to relocate the statue, but were voting to consider filling out an application to the Texas Historical Society to apply for a special permit that would allow them to relocate the Confederate statue.
Commissioner Zephania Timmins withdrew his motion to vote on this measure in less than three seconds, ensuring that it could be brought up again at later meetings. This wasn’t the end of a very long conversation. In fact, it really hasn’t begun.
We’re no Strom Thurmand, but we’ve been doing our own kind of filibustering. Lot’s have been talking and very few have been actively listening.If they did they might have heard that relocation of the statue is less of an “us versus them” issue and more of a deeply symbolic opportunity for us to grow together as a community.
The Civil Rights Act of 1957 pushed past windy Strom Thurmand and laid the groundwork for the federal government to pass the Civil RIghts Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
I can’t help but think where we’d be without either one of these.
What happens in the next few months is paramount. If you logged out of the meeting between public commentary and the vote, you missed Elections Commissioner Donald Robinette requesting more early voting dates and sites for Harrison County.
These were approved, and are arguably just as important as relocation of the statue. Elections are coming, and showing up means an opportunity to impact the election of County Commissioners, County Sheriff, and County Chairpersons. The deadline to register to vote in Harrison County is October 5, 2020.
-Rene Dillard
Only true Civil War tax was excise tax
Some claim the Civil War was over taxation. The only true tax levied prior to the War was an excise tax during the Washington administration that did not affect cotton, rice, tobacco, or most products grown and distributed by the hands of the enslaved in the southern states.
The tax was proposed by Alexander Hamilton, who also founded the national bank; and would be used to match the loans issued by the very wealthy slave owning states in an attempt of the federal government to absorb the debts incurred by the original thirteen states following the American Revolution. This was done in order to establish a line of credit with other nations so that the United States could sell raw goods.Hamilton’s bank would fail, and so would the excise tax, and would be replaced by tariffs on the import of goods.
In the years just prior to the opening of the Civil War, the United States garnered 95% of its revenue from tariffs. According to the Annual Report of the State of New York for 1859-1860 , the Port of New York alone had an evaluation of $233.7 million, with a taxable value of $203.4 million.
At that same time, the taxable value of all other American ports combined was only $76.5 million. During the War itself, the Federal government would pass the first income tax in American history in 1862, but most other money collected was from the sale of war bonds.
-Jonathan McCarty, Historical Interpreter