Proud of Marshall Elks Lodge for throwing baby shower
I read the article in The Marshall News-Messenger: “Marshall Elks Lodge helps mothers in need during first ever Community Baby Shower” (Feb. 16 issue). I am glad that the Marshall Elks Lodge is taking the initiative to help expectant mothers who obviously have a need for items such as gently used clothing, baby lotion, diapers, baby powder, shampoo, shoes and many other items needed to give newborns a positive start in life. Many expectant mothers are low on resources, yet have a steady need for supplies. Too often, people give (which is great), but many people forget how fast replenishment is needed (especially diapers) and babies and young toddlers often outgrow clothing and shoes quickly. I am proud that the Elks Lodge in Marshall is focusing on helping local people with local needs. I, myself, joined the Elks Lodge in Superior, Nebraska many years ago. Back in bygone days the proper name for the organization is the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks or B.P.O.E. It’s emblem was an Elk’s head positioned beside a clock whose time indicated “the 11th Hour”. That was to show that time is precious. This charitable endeavor (like some others) is special because it shows that “time is of the essence” in helping people, such as these expectant and new mothers. I hope that this project succeeds and continues in future years in Marshall.
James A. Marples