Quo Vadis, Marshall?
The resignation and subsequent passing of Gail Beil on January 8, 2020 left the city’s District/Precinct 2 without a sitting commissioner. On February 13, 2020, Marshall City Commissioners took the, by all appearances, extralegal step of making an appointment to fill the vacant post.
The city’s charter states that in the case of a vacancy on the commission, the commission will cause a special election to be held to fill the vacancy, which under state law is the next available uniform election date, May 2, 2020. In the meantime (per the city charter), the remaining commissioners are tasked with performing the duties required of the open position, until that position is filled.
This does not disenfranchise the constituents of the affected district. Marshall’s form of representation is quirky. It has two precinct maps, both of which divide the entire city into districts. The result is that everyone in Marshall resides in two different districts, and has two different commissioners to represent them.
While District 2 had no city commissioner for a time, at no time were its residents without representation.
It might be argued that this is practically without consequence since it is a short-term appointment. But such a short-term vacancy could surely have been addressed by postponing votes on important issues, rather than exceeding the boundaries of the commission’s own charter.
Ask any politician about the advantages that incumbency confers. As Ron Munden said, it looks like the city is choosing winners and losers. This is a bad precedent.
We are a representative democracy. We get to vote for our representatives, not have them chosen for us by an existing administration, except, perhaps, in the most extraordinary circumstances.
I hope the city will shine some light onto what has the appearance of a decision reached in the smoke-filled back rooms of old-style politics. Please ask your representatives to explain how the commission arrived at this undemocratic decision.
Linda Harber