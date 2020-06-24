On removing statue
Dear Editor,
I read with much interest the article entitled “Petition aims to remove statue,” dated June 23, 2020. In this article Mrs. McFarland referred to being “considered less than human” three times.
Somehow she equates the murder of George Floyd with this statue. According to this article, this statue was erected and dedicated to Civil War soldiers. That terrible war cost this country countless lives of good, honest Americans. It was not started because of slavery, but because the government was trying to abolish states rights. Slavery was an add-on cause. And slavery was a horrible scourge on human dignity.
No one is asking African-Americans to go backward and not pursue justice. On the contrary, I’ve seen in my lifetime giant improvements in race relations here in Marshall. I have been discriminated against because of my race, not even being allowed a job interview, a job that I needed — twice.
I seriously doubt that removal of this confederate statue would cure any ill feelings or right any wrongs committed by this nation. That would be providential if that happened. Jim Crow laws are dead.
Our country needs to move forward and listen to what God’s word teaches and live it in our hearts!
Sincerely,
Kenneth Campbell