Right to vote should not be taken for granted
By the year 1913, Emily Wilding Davison had become a fixture in British news as she was a criminal, having been arrested nine times.
While in police custody, she was physically and verbally assaulted, and became so malnourished as a result of seven hunger strikes that she was force-fed 49 times. Her spirit became bruised, but not broken.
On June 4, she would walk onto the track at the Epsom Derby during a race, be struck by the horse belonging to King George V, suffer a fractured skull, and die four days later. Mrs. Davison gave her life so that women in Great Britain would obtain the right to vote.
Her only crime was wanting equality. Prior to her death, Britons wrote off the Suffragettes as troublemakers, some of whom would throw rocks at elected officials, smash store windows, and commit acts of arson.
But it was the death of one person that was caught on film that caused an entire country to right something that was wrong. To realize that there was something which had been unfair and unequal.
To argue that the concern over Confederate iconography resulted solely from the death of George Floyd is accurate if you’ve never noticed the concern was there prior to his death.
I would like to remind those still unnoticing the troubles in this world of 1 Thessalonians 5:6: “So then let us not sleep, as others do, but let us keep awake and be sober.”
Sincerely,
Jonathan McCarty,
Historical Interpreter