Stop politicizing COVID-19
Dear Editor,
The COVID-19 virus has not gone away. Politics is part of the problem and one of the reasons why. COVID-19 doesn’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, it infects both. COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re black, brown or white. It infects everybody. COVID-19 doesn’t care if you are young or old. It infects regardless of your age.
We are in a health war and who should be leading it? Public health professionals and scientists should be leading it, that’s who.
It is recommended that we: wear a mask, wash hands frequently for 20 seconds, practice social distancing, staying six feet apart while out in public, if you feel sick, stay home and quarantine, keep away from large-crowd settings and get tested.
We are all at a risk for an infection. We need to protect ourselves and others by listening and adhering to the guidelines set forth by our scientists and health care professionals. Think about this ... when you are ill, you go to a doctor, not a politician. COVID-19 is an illness. Take care of yourselves, your family and your neighbors. May God bless, Leo Morris, District 2 City Commissioner