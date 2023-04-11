In May, MISD voters will have an opportunity to vote to fund improvements to Marshall High School and other district needs. I have not lived full-time in Marshall since I went off to college in 1977, but I still own land here, and am working with a contractor right now to build my retirement home there later this year. So, although I might seem like an outsider, Marshall is and has always been my home, so I care greatly about its future.
The quality of a community’s schools is one of the most important factors in its success. That’s not just true for individual students, but for the entire community. After five years as a teacher, I spent my career in local government—several years in Florida, and in Dallas and Collin Counties since 1995. No other factor, not transportation or internet access or even cash incentives, bring business to a community like quality schools do.
Any time I met with a business looking to move to my community, if they did not ask me about schools, it was because they had checked into it before coming to see me. They need to know how committed a community is to its schools, because those schools will produce their future employees.
Technology and non-college bound job skills are crucial to student success as adults, and training up such students is crucial to the local economy. When I went to high school, we did not even have air conditioning, and there was one computer for the whole district! I know good education comes not just from modern technology and facilities. But times have changed.
Keeping up with a constantly changing environment is a must for success in any business, and education is a business. Training students for modern jobs generates those jobs too, right in Marshall. Every city decries the loss of their kids after high school; quality schools help keep them at home.
Finally, from a business standpoint, when you own and operate facilities, whether schools, water lines, roads, offices, warehouses, equipment, or anything else, you must first maintain them, and second, from time to time you must replace them. If you don’t, you get into too deep a hole, and you lose out. When I was a high school senior, I remember taking adult visitors through our old building (where my mom graduated in 1947), so they could see the need to vote yes in a bond election.
I hate to say it, but I’m a pretty old guy—and that tells me it’s time for Marshall to vote yes again. And there is no better time than when you can do so without raising your actual tax rate. Kicking the can down the road never works. Besides, if we want Marshall to be a great place to live and work (and yes, it really can be), that starts with investing in school kids.
- John Godwin, Marshall