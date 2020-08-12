Don’t revoke program
The Texas Licensed Breeders Program is in danger of being revoked by the Sunset Commission, which would allow puppy mills, and the terrible abuse of animals that happens at these facilities, to boom in Texas. This program was established in 2011 and is a critical component in the protection of Texas dogs and cats. Our community has a unique opportunity to help save this necessary program. Our local state lawmaker is a member of the Sunset Commission, meaning they can directly influence the fate of the program. It is up to us to ensure the commission understands that we value treating animals humanely and keeping cruel breeders out of Texas. Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc. encourages all concerned citizens to call our local representative and voice support for keeping the Licensed Breeders Program!
Find your representative: https://house.texas.gov/members/find-your-representative/
Contact Chris Paddie: https://house.texas.gov/members/member-page/email/?district=9&session=86
Sincerely,
Ed Smith, President
Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc.