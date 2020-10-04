Thank you FOMA board for help with animal shelter funds
I’d like to use a nautical term and say, Bravo Zulu, Marshall! As nearly all of the speakers at the Oct. 1 city commissioners’ meeting said, the new animal shelter has been a long time coming. It now looks to be off to a very good start.
I want to add my thanks to City Manager Mark Rohr. It’s hard to imagine that we’d be where we are without his stewardship and his introduction of design/build methodology.
It was gratifying to see unanimous support from the commissioners, and I appreciated Commissioner Morris’ statement that although he had opposed it in the past, he is now fully onboard with the project.
This project was hailed at the meeting as a likely model for future municipal projects, in that the facility and the ongoing operation of this core city function is not the responsibility of city taxpayers alone. County participation, private donations, and volunteers are all key to the success of the project.
Therefore, I was surprised that the name of one organization was omitted last night. Friends of Marshall Animals has been at the very forefront of efforts to build a new shelter since it was formed in 2012, with many of its principles involved before that. I don’t believe any individual or organization is more responsible for getting us to this point.
Thank you FOMA board members Ed Smith, Amy Owen, Bridget Fugler, Elaine Slaughter, Jana Hernandez, Judy Cargill, Leta Kay, Garrett Boersma, and Amanda Smith. Special mention goes to Cathy Carter and other past board members.
Much of the private fundraising will be done by FOMA, as a 501©3 non-profit organization. In its future calls for citizen participation in the form of donations, the city may wish to point out that gifts to FOMA are tax-deductible.
Linda Harber