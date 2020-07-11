To the Marshall Police Department: I would like to personally thank you not only on my behalf, but on that of all of the members of Educators for Public Service.
Your rapid response time to the threats and harassment we received this Fourth of July weekend are greatly appreciated.
I am a historical interpreter and author and was spending the day trying to educate people about our shared history, including the Confederate monument.
It was peaceful until the racial epithets and threats of violence took place.
We value your readiness to stand with everyone in this community against such unwarranted, and unwelcome, vitriol. We would like to extend special thanks to Officers Ponce, Rigsby and Lt. Stone.
Sincerely, Jonathan McCarty, Historical Interpreter, writing on behalf of Tasha Williams, Developmental Specialist, Dr. Stephanie Gorski,PhD, Dr. Jane Ogden, PhD, Jay Carriker, M.A., Dr. Brooke Woodard, PhD, et al Educators for Public Service.
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds.” – Abraham Lincoln, March 4, 1865