Forty-three years ago, I first set foot in East Texas. It was my first experience in rural living. A big change from urban California, New York and New Orleans. It’s been a good change. We’ve been very happy. Marshall has been good to us...
Unfortunately, that door is closing. As Sally and I drift into our mid-80s, it seems prudent to live near one of our kids. Before we completely disappear, I feel a need to share a few thoughts and say thank you...
I came to Marshall as plant manager of the Witco (now Pergan) plant, spent my final 18 working years there. It was a good job with some fine employees. With only the fewest exceptions, they were conscientious, hardworking and honorable. They made my job look easy. I save my biggest thank you for those employees!
There’s more to life than work and we found much here to interest and entertain. For me there was Lions Club, Lakeside CC, Chamber, P&Z and Cumberland church. For Sally there was art, artists, MRAC and the Visual Arts Center. Each provided its measure of challenge, inspiration and activities. Along the way we met and made many good friends...
Importantly, you humored this California-born, Berkeley-educated, liberal Democrat. I’m humbled in appreciation...
Life always brings change. I look forward to our new adventure. But I know I’ll miss so much and so many. I leave with a tear, a smile, and many happy memories...
Thank you!
— Paul Martin, Southlake