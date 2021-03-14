Thanks, Rotary Club!
An article in the Sunday News Messenger of Feb. 28 caught my attention. lt concerned the Marshall Rotary Club assisting citizens 65 years of age and older or adults with pre-existing in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines.
There was a phone number listed.
Early Monday morning, I tried to call the listed number but voicemail was full. After that, I texted the number from my phone and left a message. Then I received a call from Jerry Pye, President of Rotary Club. He explained this is a club project. He went over details of qualifications, questions l needed to answer for him to record in his computer, which he shared with Marshall Walmart Pharmacy where vaccines were being given.
On his second try, I received an appointment and received my first COVID vaccine on March 5 at 11:40 a.m.
I had no side effects, and l will receive my second shot in April.
Thank you Rotary Club of Marshall and Jerry Pye from a grateful senior citizen!
— Edna Wotring