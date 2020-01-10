Losses for all
The loss of friends is hard, community leaders is harder
This week is a sad week for Marshall and friends of Marshall.
Two of the very finest people ever to inhabit Marshall, Texas passed away, Louie Kariel and my old friend, Gail Beil. Both of these people contributed their time, talent and a lot of times, their money, to keep things moving in Marshall, all for the betterment of the community and the enjoyment of the citizens and visiting public alike. Their interest in history, people, the arts were absolute main stays in the development of and encouraging support of the past and current upward trends that Marshall is experiencing. Both had the enormous support of their spouses and, while they may have worked at opposite ends of the pole on occasion, they instinctively knew what needed to be done and did it.
Those are the kind of people that make a city a good place to live. May their efforts be always remembered when you remember the “best” of Marshall, Texas.
I am honored to have known both for decades and I send my sincerest sympathy to their families and other friends.
Marcia Thomas