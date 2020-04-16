Recognize Civil Rights leaders
I noticed that the state marker in honor of Civil Rights leader has been placed right up near the wall of a money store on Washington Avenue. Meanwhile a confederate soldier still stands in front of the courthouse for all to see. It is extremely disrespectful and a disgrace to Mr. Farmer’s memory and what he stood for, which was for ALL of us, to be stuck back in the shadows that way, while the good old civil war confederacy is apparently still celebrated. When are we going to wake up? When are we going to move on? The city should move that marker to a place of honor, and consider removing that reminder of pointless years of slaughter to defend what was in effect a long holocaust.
Anna Wood
Marshall resident