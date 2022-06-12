It is time to take a rational view of the mass shooting of children. All these shootings have been perpetrated by young, generally male, individuals known to authorities as having severe mental issues. The first and most obvious solution is to legislate that any such known person cannot purchase or possess firearms. The next obvious fact is that these shootings take place in schools and similar public buildings. It should be required that all doors in those buildings can only be opened from the inside. The door, windows and locks should be bulletproof.
Getting rid of all guns is not an answer. Personally, I want my guns for hunting and self protection. Normally the police carry a shotgun in the car and have a pistol on their hip. If they are unwilling to use their firearms when it is called for, they should find another line of work. Modern military firearms are small caliber, high velocity. They are designed to wound, not kill. A wounded solider requires much more attention than a dead one. In a mass shooting, few of the people are killed, they are wounded. Time is of the essence to give them medical attention.
Compared to the total number of people killed, very, very few of the killings are the result of mass, senseless shootings. Most firearm killings occur in large metropolitan areas. They typically are family members or people that reside in the same general area. Hate and anger are typical reasons for these killings. Few of these killers actually have severe psychological issues. Remember in the early seventies the mental hospitals were closed. This has been the root cause of the homeless problem. Another less obvious result has been young psychopaths living outside of an institution and free to commit senseless murder.
If the Uvalde killer had been unable to purchase a firearm, if the door had been closed and locked, there would not have been a mass shooting. If the police would have aggressively confronted the shooter, there would have been time to render medical assistance to the wounded children.
— Wallace G. Boersma, Marshall