Tree trimming would help prevent power outage
First of all, I would like to thank all of the linemen who worked o restore our power. If we were cold inside our homes, just think how cold they are while working out in this weather.
However, I feel part of the problems could have been solved if more trees were trimmed back. Some people think “scalped” trees do not look “asthetically correct”. To heck with what they think!
Our power went off about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night and is not projected to be back on until 10 p.m. on Wednesday night! My grandson was out with his dogs, heard a tree limb break, the lights flickered three times and went off . . . all because trees along our road were not trimmed back like they should have been. If it were not for a generator, I would lose all the food in my refrigerator and freezer. As a retired person living on Social Security, this would have been a big setback.
Again, thanks to all the Swepco personnel who worked out in the cold weather.