Ukraine needs our help
I love our country, but like thousands of others I was sent on an all-expense paid cruise to Southeast Asia to fight in Vietnam. It wasn’t a popular war, but I was there. I have the right to my opinion whether it is popular or not.
It makes me sick to watch what is happening in the Ukraine. I can’t seem to stop watching the television. What you see are women and children, old people, crippled people, sick people who cannot understand what is happening to their beautiful country and homes or why they are in this terrifying situation.
I am ashamed of the United States and NATO members for not helping President Zelenskyy of the Ukraine. He has begged, pleaded and would get on his knees if he thought it would help to get more help. President Biden, even before the war started, when 180,000 Russian forces were on the Ukrainian border, stated that he would not be sending any troops to the Ukraine because it could start World War III. During the same time that “pootin” aka Putin was saying that they were only having drills at the border of the Ukraine and that is all. However, Putin does not know how to tell the truth. As of date, the United States and NATO have stood firm on not helping with planes. However, defensive weapons have been sent and the Ukrainian soldiers have been fierce, brave, patriotic people. Civilians have stayed to fight this war, and other Ukrainians have come back to their home country to help fight.
I have cried several times since this has started and will probably cry more because I can’t help them because of my age. I can pray, which I do daily for the Ukraine and our nation. I get on my knees every morning before I start my day and pray. It makes me feel better and helps me to have a brighter day. If you don’t pray, you might try it. If you feel like I do, call your Congressman. Ask them to send troops to help the Ukraine fight. I doubt that our armed forces would have to be commanded to go; they would probably eagerly volunteer. Our service men and women are all wonderful patriots.
To me this war represents the world. I think it’s time we stand up to Putin and stop letting him dictate to us and others what we can and can’t do. He is not going to start a nuclear war; he is a coward and afraid of dying. China would not be his ally.
It is time to stop worrying about whether the Ukraine is a member of NATO. Putin threatened them about it, but he attacked them anyway for no reason.
— Ronnie Foster, Marshall