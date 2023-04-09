Vote for your Mavs
During the upcoming school bond election, the voters in the Marshall Independent School District have an opportunity to improve the facilities and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings at Marshall High School with NO INCREASE to the tax rate.
Hello, we are George and Suzanne Carter, and we are VOTING FOR YOUR MAVS. We live, worked and retired in Marshall and believe the economic vitality of our community and the ability to attract new industry are heavily dependent on our greatest resource, MISD students.
Through collaboration with our local colleges and universities, MEDCO and MISD have identified the skills needed to meet the local workforce needs. Career and Technical Education programs, which produce a skilled workforce, are key to meeting those needs.
The Career and Technical Education (CTE) component of the proposed bond will bolster the current CTE offerings and pave the way for more partnerships with area colleges and universities to meet the industry needs. Ninety-two percent of MHS students are enrolled in Career and Technical Educational programs. The new CTE building will expand and create more training opportunities.
Improving the quality of school facilities is an expensive undertaking. However, when the positive impacts of facility improvement on teachers and students are translated into dollar figures, the rewards far outstrip the cost of the investments. We ask that you join us in VOTING FOR YOUR MAVS during early voting or on election day, May 6, 2023.
— George and Suzanne Carter, Marshall