Vote no on assistance district propositions
The residents in Harrison and Marion County need to be aware that this election has profound repercussions to their pocketbooks. This was touted as a way to capture taxes from people traveling through the county to help pay for local services. This could not be further from the truth. I checked with Judges Sims’ and LeFleur’s offices and asked if this included the following list. The real truth is that it will tax any service that is performed at your property. This includes septic or aerobic services that you might need; phone lines, whether it is a landline or cell; cable; satellite; security services such as ADT; garbage pick-up; anything that is ordered from Amazon, eBay or any other internet sites. This is only the beginning of what the county will tax you.
There are no big box stores in the county. Everything that we buy is in town where we pay taxes. The people in these incorporated cities use county services as much as the people outside their jurisdictions. Therefore, it is unfair to tax and punish the people in unincorporated areas just because we choose to live where we do. Vote no on this assistance district.
— Roby Whittaker, Marshall