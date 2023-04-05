Living in Marshall for 25 years, I have raised five children in the Marshall Independent School District. As a community member, I am delighted that Dr. Langley, the Board of Trustees, Mr. Hancock and a community planning committee have worked diligently to plan for the long-range success of MISD.
The plans are in place to move MISD forward, but Marshall High School was not built 42 years ago to meet critical needs for the future. MHS is missing sufficient space for valuable large-scale teaching, modernization of core classrooms and common areas, replacement of technology and furniture to allow small scale group learning, music hall updates for our award-winning fine arts department, and a CTE Center. My girls criticized the ugly dark brown paneling walls in their core classrooms for four years.
I am voting YES for this BOND 2023 to renovate and modernize the current Marshall High School to meet the needs of today’s Marshall High School students and staff. I wanted to know the facts, so I asked Dr. Langley and members of the Board of Trustees. I took a tour of Marshall High School to see the current facilities for myself. MISD has been diligent with their finances to have received the AAA Financial Rating to be able to finance this bond with NO tax rate increase for this bond.
My oldest grandchild, Barrett, will enter MISD for kindergarten next year. His sister, Alice Kate, will enter MISD in a few years. I am voting YES for my grandchildren, your children, your grandchildren and all the future Mavericks who will need these facilities to prepare them for college or the workforce to grow Marshall in the future.
— Stormy Nickerson, Marshall ISD parent and future grandparent