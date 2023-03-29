My name is Leslie Scrivener. I have lived in Marshall for most of my life. I am a product of the Marshall Independent School District and a member of the Marshall High School Class of 1981. 1981 was the first class to graduate from what we call “the new” high school. That “new high” school is now 42 years old. She’s a good old gal, but she’s in need of some modernization and renovations.
Our high school is one of the first things visitors want to see when they come to our town to look at moving or starting a business here. The high school is creating and producing the future business leaders of our community.
By voting YES to Bond 2023, you are not only helping to promote our students and our communities future, but creating a positive environment for students while they complete their four years in high school.
I agree that this is a much needed bond and made even better that it does not increase our taxes in a time when everything else in our world has increased. Even though Texas Law REQUIRES ALL school bond propositions to include language on the ballot that reads:” THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.” ...IT IS NOT!
Saying YES will help provide a library, lunchroom, classrooms, common areas, furniture and technology that Marshall High School students can be proud of. It will update the band hall and choir room, as well as create a new auxiliary gymnasium that will give the flag corp, Mavettes and cheerleaders their own practice area. It will allow our district to be able to host events for other schools to come to, such as UIL contests. The bond will also create a new career and technical education center, which will help enable our students to learn necessary skills and trades for their future.
I have grandchildren in MISD and my daughter is a member of the inaugural MAV PATH program. Please consider joining me in voting YES for the passage of this bond for Marshall and for our students.
— Leslie Scrivener, Marshall