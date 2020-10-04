We owe security to the state and have a responsibility
Recently while reading the commentary by William Barclay where he says, “There is no such thing in this world as an isolated individual. Everyone has a duty to the state and must discharge that duty. People owe their protection to the state. It was the Platonic idea that the state existed for the sake of justice and safety and secured for everyone shelter against wild beasts and savage people. It was said that people ‘herded behind a wall that they might be safe’. A state is essentially a body of people who have covenanted together to maintain certain relationships between each other by the observance of certain laws. Without these laws and the mutual agreement to observe them, the band and selfish strong members of a community would become ruled by the law of the jungle. Every ordinary man and woman owes security to the state, and is therefore under a responsibility to it.
To the state, ordinary people owe a wide range of services which individually they could not enjoy. It would be impossible for everyone to have an individual water, lights, sewage and transport system. These things are obtainable only when people agree to live together. And it would be quite wrong to enjoy everything the state provides and refuse all responsibility to it.”
All people should pay attention to what Barclay said in 1955.
Our constitution reserves the right to lawfully protest a perceived wrong. There is no right to riot, commit mayhem, pillage, plunder or destroy public and or private property. There is no right to infringe on other people’s rights to safety and free passage.
Ed Hoffman