Why not honor both sides of history?
The Confederate statue stands on the square to commemorate the dead.
Why don’t the citizens of Harrison County erect a statue to honor the slaves who worked and died here?
Why destroy when we can honor all history of our county?
To Ms. McFarland, I will be honored to donate the first $100 toward a beautiful statue or memorial that would stand on the square.
Some town in America should be the first to stand up to all the violence, and come together.
We all know that peaceful protest roars but looting and destroying causes only hate and division.
Let the Confederate statue stand for all the Harrison County men who died, and a memorial be erected to the men and women who were bound in slavery.
Have pride, not hate, in your hearts.
Jennifer Calcote-Moore, Marshall