I write this letter in support of the proposed bond election for improvements in the Marshall Independent School District. There are three distinct points that I feel should be addressed.
First: As explained to me by MISD officials, this election does not involve a tax increase. The MISD has sufficient funds available to meet this new obligation without any increase in property taxes. It has been shared that the MISD has sufficient reserves on hand and projected into future revenues to meet the annual payments with current cash flows, without a tax increase. Thus, the language on the ballot to the contrary is not altogether accurate, although required by the state. As a former member of the Texas Senate, I can attest to much of the mandated language required by the Legislature on ballots is not altogether accurate, but is required. You may wish to talk to your current legislators in these respects.
Second: Much of these proceeds will go to address permanent improvements, which if neglected, will result in more costly improvements later. Having been involved in local government for many years, I can verify that very little credit is afforded to entities that perform basic maintenance. While we can all enjoy groundbreakings and dedications of new structures, little attention is paid to officials who go the extra mile with regard to maintenance. The school board members and administration are to be appreciated for these early efforts. As noted by Mr. Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac, “…an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Third: Over the years, I have heard some people complain that they should not pay school taxes because they don’t have children in school. None of us paid for our own elementary, high school or higher education. The facilities were bought and paid for by our parents and grandparents.
Education is a generational investment, one that we make for those who follow. A well-educated workforce is better able to provide for his or her family, will earn more money, and will pay more taxes to support retirees on Medicare and Social Security, often the very people who complain of having no children in school.
Just as our parents said that the children are our future, so it is today. We can provide for them, and they will provide for our seniors through a better education paid into the retirement system and taking care of their families.
I trust that these three points will have been of interest to you in connection with this election as they have been to others with whom I have visited.
In closing, your vote in a democratic election process is always important. This school bond election is important to our providing better educational opportunities for the children, just as our parents did for us. Please join me in voting FOR the bond proposal. Early voting commenced Monday, and the election day is May 6, 2023.
— Richard Anderson, Marshall