Happy for local actor Brad Maule returning to TV’s “General Hospital
I am absolutely delighted that SFA University Professor Brad Maule has returned to TV’s premier daytime soap-opera, “General Hospital”. Although I cannot say that I watch any soaps I knew the names of some characters, including the fictional “Dr. Tony Jones” (portrayed by Brad Maule for an amazing 22 years).
Little did I realize it, but I would actually get to “meet” Professor Maule at Stephen F. Austin University. The first time was in the year 2010 when former Heavyweight boxing champ George Foreman gave a lecture there. Mr. Maule shook my hand and we got to visiting a little bit.
The second time I met Mr. Maule in-person, he was Emceeing an East Texas Music festival event. This time, he instantly recognized me, and shook my hand. I was using a walking-cane both times. After that, time went on, I continued my life and he continued his. Only when I learned the exciting news of Maule’s return to Hollywood and “General Hospital”, I took a chance and reached-out to him simply to extend my best wishes.
By sheer good luck, he replied back, and extended his prayers for my health. Years ago,I met his fellow General Hospital co-star actress Leslie Charleson (who portrays Dr Monica Quartermaine,) circa 1998 in Wichita, Kansas. I wish the best for Mr. Maule and the entire show.
From James A. Marples,
Longview resident