I live in Harrison County and I am overwhelmed trying to rescue dogs. I shouldn’t have to do this, but because the city and county refuse to cooperate and build a decent animal shelter the burden falls on citizens like me.
There animal shelter is an open wound in desperate need of healing. It is worse than a disgrace. For years this has been a controversial issue, and frankly, I don’t understand why.
Marshall has the oldest shelter (if you can call it that) in the state — with a kill more than double the national average. This is a problem that should have been fixed long ago. How can we be so inhumane to both the people that work there and the pets that end up there? While the city and county debate and delay, pets suffer and die.
Mt. Pleasant realized their shelter was outdated and recently opened a new facility. It took them only a few years to get it done. Since 2005, concerned citizens have been advocating for a new shelter in Marshall. Why can little Mount Pleasant do fairly quickly what Marshall hasn’t been able to do in 14 years?
When will this wound on our community be healed? It is past time. A quarter million pets have died at the Marshall Shelter since it opened 50 years ago. How many more must die until our leaders act? I’m tired of drowning in dogs, but I can’t fail them as the commissioners have failed us.
Vicki Brooks, Marshall