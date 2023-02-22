Apply root-cause problem solving to education
My question remains: “How do our education leaders (faculty, administrators, local school boards of trustees and Texas Association of School Boards), not government, define and defend the specific solution paths to a) proper pay, recruitment and retention of competent teachers and b) acceptable levels of student achievement?”
I agree Texas should be near the top of spending per student, but spending on what, specifically? I hear too many faculty and administration leaders and school board folks complaining about state and federal requirements versus communicating their own compelling specific vision of educational excellence.
Why are not best practices being implemented widely as demonstrated nationally in many tough school districts, not just private charter schools?
What educational excellence models will Texas implement? Why do Texas educators seem to be unaware of, say, the Baldrige Quality Standards in Education, for instance?
It’s long past time to apply proven real root-cause problem solving techniques.
— Bob Thomas, Jefferson
Supply and demand
I just heard on the news that while Trump was president, over 900 million more rolls of toilet paper were sold than any other time in history. I have been trying to tell y’all about that “dude.”
— Ronnie Foster, Marshall