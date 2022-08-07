letters to the editor mug
Buy Now

Many, many years ago there was no equivalent to money. When a person wanted to acquire something from someone else, they had to reach an accord of trading various things for other things. This was called barter and was a clumsy method of exchange. People finally came up with the idea of selecting something of value that could be used as a medium of exchange. And the concept of money was born.

The meaning of a medium of exchange, or money, has become codified and understood to have these characteristics:

Recommended For You


Tags