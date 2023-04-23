Finishing what we started
In 2015, the citizens of Marshall ISD passed a historic bond election that has helped change the face of our school district. Through that bond, we were able to build three new elementary schools, renovate an existing school into another elementary and build a new Junior High School. Each one is state of the art and provides our students from kindergarten through 8th grade with the best possible facility.
Since the completion of those projects, the district has used some remaining bond money as well as money from our general fund to renovate the high school bathrooms, put a new roof on the high school, replace all of the air conditioning systems, upgrade security, renovate our science labs and hallways, as well as the auditorium and gymnasium. At this point, the district has exhausted all available finances without calling for another bond election.
Marshall High School was built in the early 1980s, and other than the improvements already mentioned no other upgrades have been done to maintain the facilities other than general maintenance projects. In order to get Marshall High to be a top notch facility, it is in need of many upgrades/renovation projects that must be funded with a bond election. The list of projects that would be included in this bond are as follows:
A new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center
A new auxiliary gymnasium
Updates to the Music Hall
Modernization of the library, lunchroom, core classrooms, CTE classrooms, staff spaces and common areas
Renovations to replace furniture, flooring, and technology
Repurposing spaces
Exterior renovations
Exterior lighting
In order to do the required projects, a bond election for $41.9 million has been called for May 6. If passed, this bond will not raise the current tax rate. This can be accomplished through conservative budgeting, higher property values and the refinancing of the existing 2015 bonds. By refinancing, the district saved the taxpayers $11.5 million dollars and reduced the payback term by two years. Also, when the 2015 bond went into effect the total tax rate was $1.33 per $100 of valuation. Due to the State Legislature compressing the tax rate, the current tax rate for Marshall ISD is currently $1.15, which is 18 cents less than when the 2015 bond was added.
As a citizen, graduate of MHS and parent of four Marshall ISD students. I encourage you to be a part of something great and vote YES for this bond proposition. It will benefit our community as much as it will our students. Marshall is on the move, and having great school buildings are part of what makes people want to establish their business and families here. Early voting starts Monday, April 24 and Election Day is May 6 at Marshall High School. I hope the students of Marshall can count on your vote!
— Brad Burris, Marshall
The State Takeover of Houston ISD
Those who live outside of Harris County or who are not involved in education probably have little or no knowledge of the imminent takeover of Houston ISD. The move was announced on March 15 in a letter by the Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. The decision should cause great concern in other independent school districts and communities around the state. HISD has made notable academic improvement over the past two years under the leadership of its new superintendent, Millard House II. Despite these gains made by House and his staff, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is moving forward with designating a new superintendent and a new board of directors for Houston ISD.
Historically, when TEA takes over a school district, it means it was failing academically or financially. In 2019, the TEA used the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores to determine that the leadership of Houston ISD was failing the roughly 750 students of Phillis Wheatly High School and attempted a takeover of Texas’ largest school district based on the failing results of this one school. This was not the first attempt by TEA to improve the academic outcomes of a Houston ISD school. In 2016, the TEA appointed a conservator to oversee another HISD school, Kashmere High School. We should use the academic data from the two schools to measure who is serving the students more effectively, HISD at Wheatly High or TEA at Kashmere High.
When you review the current academic STAAR data, Wheatly outperforms Kashmere in almost every indicator. In fact, Kashmere High School failed academically under the TEA-appointed conservatorship and scored 10 points lower in the A-F accountability measure with an overall score of 68, which is down significantly from 75 in 2019. Wheatly increased its rating from 2019 by a massive 19 points and earned a C accountability rating; the school was awarded an achievement for being in the top 25 percent for closing achievement gaps. It is clear the state’s conservatorship of Kashmere High School is failing the students and community and not the Houston ISD leadership as you would be led to believe.
Local control of schools is paramount to the structure of the educational system in Texas. It is the local communities who elect their board of trustees to oversee their district’s schools, not appointed bureaucrats in Austin. If the TEA can go into Houston and takeover their school district, despite the impressive gains in academics by the staff and students at the historically underperforming Wheatley High, what is stopping them from making the same move in other districts across the state? It is time for teachers and supporters of public schools in Texas to unite and vote with one voice, so Independent School Districts are heard and respected in Austin. Together we will preserve the local control of Texas school districts.
— Brandon Enos, superintendent at Cushing ISD