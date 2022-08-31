Fix water runoff on U.S. 59, 80
I would like for the great City of Marshall city commissioners, county commissioners and the Texas Department of Transportation to please get out and ride U.S. 59 and 80 the next time we get a rain just like we did. They were planning on clearing out the big river in town by Walgreens all the way to the sewerage plant. But they only cleaned out in few areas. Do something. It needs to be cleaned out and widened for the excess runoff. There a very bad location on U.S. 59 from North 43 to South 43 almost all way down and on U.S. 80 down by the loop and the big bridge. It is really bad. You can’t get a car through it. It would be really bad have to an accident there...
It would be really nice to see if they could get the runoff to drain from the sidewalk of the roadway to the creek clean out. We believe it could be cleaned out with some of the water jet trucks a lot cheaper than digging up the pipes, but it would be very nice to put in more drain pipes to help remove move excess runoff The drain was built back in the 1950s era when the highway deployment runoff water that was allotted for. It was lot lower than now.
— R.J. Watson, Marshall
Could Republicans lose the midterms?
If you look back to 2021, it seemed impossible for the Republican Party to lose the midterm elections; but I guess it could be done. One way would be to get a whole lot of people angry at you, and then go out and campaign for the party.
— Danny J. Faulkner, Marshall