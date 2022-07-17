How about them Mavs!
I realized at the book signing on Monday that I had never written a thank you note to Marshall. At the age of 72, I thought I better take care of this now.
Our slogan at Marshall was several quotes i.e., “If better is possible then good is not enough,” but the slogan we built the program on was “family.”
Family is blood connection — the strongest bond there is because it is based on love. We had a family — the players’ blood connection was sweat in the Mav Maker, the community was the Adopt a Mav program and the full stadiums, especially at Texas Stadium. Our volleyball team sat with football at the pep rallies. We built a great girls’ program by hiring Emma Bennett, Faye Whitlow and Autum Tippett. We had the best boys’ program in East Texas with Alan Huesing, Jack Lloyd, Ardis McCann, Ken Ivey, Alan Prachyl, Fred Godwin and Richard Fluker as our coaches. We had the greatest support groups with the Big Red band, Mary Ware and the Mavettes, and Sandra Spencer and the cheerleaders. We paid for new lockers, red shoes and video equipment by having a lift-a-thon and raised at least $10,000 every year because you donated and then came to the gym to watch. We played the best schedule with class and provided mentoring for every student from 7-12 academically and life wise. Much more could be listed, and the book Draw the Line mentions most of these, but it fails to mention the No. 1 factor.
There is nothing you will not do for family — because you have the name Parker, you are not going to do something that would embarrass your family. Our family name was “Mavericks” — when the reporter asked a player what did he think about playing one of the largest enrollment schools in the state and being such an underdog in the big 5A state championship game, he looked into the camera and said, “Judson has one chance to beat us and that is if our bus breaks down; if we get there, we will win.” Our kids, our superintendent, school board, community, all sport athletes were family, and whether it was Charlie Parker cooking chicken after the booster meetings on Monday night, Doug Duncan buying knee braces for our linemen, Mac Reynolds buying us turf shoes for our first game at Texas Stadium, Joe Martino filming, David Simpson and the weekly TV show, George Smith at the Marshall News Messenger inviting the Russians to a game, Bill Whitis and Mary Ware making a yearbook, Jo Beth Sharp explaining to a fan that only those people for the Mavs sat on the home side when she put him on the visitor side for negative comments he made in the previous season. Our players and coaches knew we had to be the best to be a part of such a truly great family.
Marshall may win another championship, but I am not sure they will ever experience the love the city and the school had for a football team and because I was a very small part of that. I thank all of you for that experience.
— Dennis Parker, Marshall High School Football Coach 1984-1999
Moore’s column brings back memories
I read with much interest in Mr. Moore’s article July 1, 2022 about pet milk and the memories he recalled from long ago.
It took one back to spending weekends at my granddaddy’s and grandmother’s house in Frankston, Texas. I can see my granddaddy out back dressing two or three pullets for Sunday dinner and grandmother in the kitchen peeling some big ole’ red potatoes from the garden and fixing some big biscuits using pet milk.
My granddaddy did not use milk in coffee, but I remember him drinking it from his saucer while it was still good and hot! If I could just have a chicken leg she cooked, I’d give a ransom.
Those early days, we would bathe in a large tub we had out back after the sun had warmed up the water. I remember when they got indoor plumbing, now that was a sight to behold!
Daddy had a brother, Wilburn, and a sister, Myrtle who lived nearby, and they would all show up for our noon meal. With our three, Wilburn’s five and Myrtle’s one, that was a bunch of grandkids. Sometimes grandmother would fry up some squirrels we had got down in Caddo Creek bottom nearby. That along with purple hull peas from the garden, we would have a feast.
On Saturday evenings, the grown-ups would sit around playing 42 til late hours. Granddaddy ran the local domino hall. One would think he was tired of dominoes, but I could hear his cackle out loud when he would set someone. When we would arrive, he would be out front in his cane bottom chair, waiting on us to show up.
I remember one fall (1959) mother and daddy had bought a white Plymouth car and they couldn’t wait to show it off. Granddaddy was not impressed much. He wanted us to go down to the hog pen so he could show us his two big ole white hogs he was raising. I remember mother getting upset because she wasn’t interested in those hogs.
I could go in his smokehouse 20 years after he had died and that smokehouse still smelled of hickory smoke, just like he was still there.
The memories I have of that little house of theirs is so fond to me. I could write a book about it. But always there would be a can of pet milk in the ice box.
We didn’t have a lot of material things, but we were wealthy beyond measure. Thank you, Jesse and Dorothy Campbell!
— Kenneth Campbell, Marshall