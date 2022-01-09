Marshall Pet Adoption Center is not a no-kill shelter
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) is not a no-kill shelter, and it can’t become one without reducing its intake numbers.
MPAC has been essentially at full dog capacity since the day after it opened. That there was pent-up demand for space surprised no one. That the pet relinquishment rate continues unabated, though, is disappointing.
MPAC staff and volunteers are trying hard to find good homes for all adoptable cats and dogs through fostering, transporting and adoption campaigns. Unfortunately, these efforts are falling short of guaranteeing a positive outcome for every pet that deserves it.
Harrison County residents must do their part, too.
A new shelter does not relieve pet owners of their responsibilities to their charges. The MPAC, or any shelter, is still a stressful place for a dog or cat, especially one that comes directly from the safe harbor of a home. Consider, too, that if the shelter is full, an owner-relinquished pet faces euthanasia before a stray on a mandatory three-day hold.
You owe them your best efforts to find a suitable new home. Make MPAC your last resort for unwanted pets.
If you find you must relinquish your pet and are required to make an appointment to do so, understand that the intervening time may allow adoptive homes or a transport to free up kennels, thereby saving the life of a blameless dog. It could be the one you’re giving up.
In the long run, it is spaying and neutering that will reduce the unwanted pet population. Strong spay/neuter programs are the reason why other parts of the country actually import shelter animals to meet their local demand. More demand than supply would be a great problem to have.
Achieving no-kill status is not an easy task, but other communities like ours have made it, through hard work and community education. There is no good reason we can’t get there too, if everyone works together.
— Linda Harber, Friends of Marshall Animals
Get your COVID shot
I do not understand you... You do all these things and more... to avoid getting sick! To live longer!
- You use band-aids?
- You wash your hands?
- You brush your teeth?
- You insist on clean dishes?
- You demand fresh meat?
- You throw out rotten vegetables?
- You wear a coat in the winter?
- You exercise?
- You quit smoking?
- You protect pets against fleas & ticks?
- You pour out soured milk?
- You clean your house?
Your children were likely vaccinated against:
- Diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis
- Haemophilus influenzae type B
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- Human papillomavirus
- Influenza vaccine (inactivated)
- Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine
- Meningococcal serogroups
- Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine
- Pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine
- Poliovirus vaccine (inactivated)
- Rotavirus vaccine
- Varicella vaccine
But you will not get a COVID shot? You claim that when your time is up, you are ready to go (die). So why bother with all these other nuisance activities?
I do not understand you!
— Cynthia Leleki, Marshall
What would Marshall’s past leaders say about the abandoned high school?
Texas was such a frontier in the day. Public university study was not available like it was in the Northeast. However, a very few private universities were established early in the Texas Republic. It was 180 years ago that Marshall University was founded on the top of one of Marshall’s finest hills, establishing Marshall as a leader in higher education. Only a handful of Texas towns can point to such early focus. The charter came from the Republic in January 1842 with the operations, for both men and women, operating by 1845. Marshall has abandoned the campus which we all now see as the deteriorating Marshall High School (later Junior High) campus on West Houston in New Town. I would give a fortune to hear Lady Bird Johnson’s (Claudia Taylor) opinion about the abandoned campus and the politicians that pushed the campus toward this abandoned condition.
— Daniel Smoke, Marshall