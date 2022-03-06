Putin is a power broker. A despot who longs for the days of Kruschev and the cold war. Perhaps he even sees himself as Stalin or Hitler who appealed to the Germans in the 1930s because of his charisma and their empty pocketbooks.
The Russian leader can never hope to achieve anything resembling the return of Soviet Russia, must less world conquest. His own people do not support him and willingly say so in open demonstrations of protest — something that would have been unthinkable in times gone by.
The age of high-tech and materialism has infected the Russian citizens and our western world. Ideals proposed by dictators have lost their appeal when viewed by those who are devoted to acquiring more goods.
Back in the 1960s, my high school teacher was embarking on a journey to a Soviet country. I noticed he was packing a suitcase with old jeans to take with him. He told me a ready-made market existed for western goods, and especially the latest styles.
Fifty years back, the dedication to doctrine was already eroded, replaced by a desire to keep up with western culture. Unfortunately today, except for the far left and right, there is little interest in party precepts. iPads and sports are the new gods, with talk show hosts acting as prophets. A poor replacement for Isaiah and Jeremiah.
Biden will remain a gentleman who says what is appropriate while Putin will do what he can to become what he cannot be. The two do have at least one thing in common: Along with theologians, they are busy answering questions that few are asking.
The only nobility in the current crisis is shown by the Ukrainian people, who are taking up arms and standing for what they believe. Reminds me of a nation I once read about in my history book.
— Thad Carter, Marshall
Fix Marshall’s infrastructure first
I’d like the city manager and the city council members to start understanding that you just patch something so long before you have too many bandaids on it. I just got through watching a long article on Channel 51 News out of Tyler about our Marshall water lines, and the all the water department equipment the person talking said, it was over 80 years old. And said we don’t have enough money for it.
But it’s real funny we have all the money to do the sidewalks downtown. The city needs to start getting their priorities in line. What we need more in life: Sidewalks or water to drink and flush?
— Roger Watson, Marshall