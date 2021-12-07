Marshall needs local people running it, more options for kids
Would like to see Marshall do for once what they preach when they are looking for they next city manager and main street director. They need to look to people who already work and live in Marshall or around Marshall — not be going to Houston like they have been. There good people who can run the department that live here. Please look around Marshall for your next employer. There people who have great ideas that make this town better if they let it grow; we have been slowly loosing business downtown. We need the city to come together with the businesses and work on a solution to find a way to make it grow. The Main Street Director needs to grow other stuff besides Wonderland of Lights so people could come in year round to spend their money. The car show, it was another great idea but the city did not sponsor it like they should. They come up some other great ideas to help. We’re the only town in a 200-mile range that hasn’t put in a splash pad for the children. The smaller cities have them. We need to start doing for the future of Marshall children. All we have to offer is fast food restaurants and loan businesses in town here if you go downtown.
— Roger Watson, Marshall
Marshall driving me crazy
I just went to Walmart for a short list of groceries and found some of what I went after. Is brand name bread now on the endangered species list? Evidently so at Walmart in Marshall. I was entertained on the way home though by way of a free drag race down East End Boulevard between a pick-up and a Dodge through three traffic lights. Luckily the traffic lights were green. Being in the lane between them when they took off, I had a bird’s eye view of the start, although I didn’t see the finish as I was driving the speed limit. While I “back the blue,” I think the Marshall police could save a lot of money by eliminating all traffic signs since only half of the people pay attention to them anyway. They sometimes don’t pay attention to traffic lights or school zones either. Ah, but there’s a new breed of driver out there that drives the way that makes them feel good, even changing lanes on top of traffic in that lane. I don’t know why I’m surprised though. Weekends in Marshall, Texas seem to be made for “the fast and the furious.”
— Steve Savage, Marshall