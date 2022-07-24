Climate change is real. It is not a hoax. We are actually watching it in real time. So, why are there so little action in combating it? Why are so many of us denying it reality?
The rising levels of the ocean waters, the land water droughts that has dried up lakes in certain parts of the country, the wild fires burning out of control, Flash floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, thunderstorms and other climate changes that are occurring.
The extreme heat as we are witnessing is bad for everyone’s health and the projection is that it’s not getting any better any time soon.
On July 19, Wichita Falls Texas recorded a record high 115 degrees. Austin recorded a record of 106 degrees. El Paso, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth all recorded record highs. The temperature in Marshall was in the 90s.
So, neighbors, it is HOT! The heat can cause health problems. So, we must protect ourselves from the dangers of the heat!
Here are some things we can do:
- Wear light colored clothing (preferably cotton).
- Work outside in the early mornings or in the late evenings.
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, go to the mall, museum, public library or any cooling center designated by the city.
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Fill a spray bottle with water and keep it in the refrigerator for a quick refreshing spray to the face after coming in from outdoors.
- Pay attention to the elderly, infants, pets and anyone with a chronic illness as they may dehydrate easily.
- Have an umbrella? Use it outdoors.
- DO NOT leave children or infants in a locked car.
- DO NOT leave guns in your vehicle because they could get stolen and used to commit a crime.
Take care of yourselves and each other!