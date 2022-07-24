letters to the editor mug
Climate change is real. It is not a hoax. We are actually watching it in real time. So, why are there so little action in combating it? Why are so many of us denying it reality?

The rising levels of the ocean waters, the land water droughts that has dried up lakes in certain parts of the country, the wild fires burning out of control, Flash floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, thunderstorms and other climate changes that are occurring.

