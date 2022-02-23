Texas holds open primaries, and anyone can vote the ticket of either party. As someone who is not affiliated with a party, I expect candidates to earn my vote. I also expect to have access to fair information about candidates and issues, while fully understanding that a candidate’s interest sometimes lies less in informing than in persuading.
Fairness is what should be expected from the Republican Party of Harrison County’s Facebook group. It’s public and open to anyone who wants to join. Both candidates for the Republican Party of Harrison County Chair have their own campaign pages, and, in fact, the party’s group has hosted only a single campaign post from each candidate, as far as I can tell.
So, where’s the unfairness? Try posting a comment to the party’s group that hints at less than full support for the incumbent chair. Try to politely engage with a poster who has a different take on events from your own. As a new poster, your comment will be placed in pre-publishing review, which is fair, but what happens next does not appear to be. My own comments were deleted after a three-day review, for reasons known only to the reviewer. I’m far from the only one.
You needn’t look hard for comments bashing the competition. These are allowed to stand.
For good or for ill, Facebook has, to some degree, come to function as a town square. To allow the Republican Party of Harrison County Facebook group to become a de facto campaign tool is a disservice to everyone else. It should either be open to civil discourse or taken private.
This is a time, during primary voting, to encourage discussion, not to suppress it. The supporters of one candidate are not entitled to their own safe space on the public square.
— Linda Harber, Marshall