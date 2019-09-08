Retailers ban on guns hurts the businesses
Yesterday, Walmart, CVS, as well as Kroger, in an attempt to mollify liberal outrage, decided to ban guns from their stores.
They did not consider that to obtain a concealed carry permit, one must pass an exhaustive FBI background check, as well as be fingerprinted and those prints be placed with the FBI.
We are the “good guys!”
Now only criminals intent on murder and robbery will frequent those establishments. As for myself and probably many other “deplorables,” we will shop where we deem it safe!
We will still be packing heat, but no one will ever know it, unless are lives are endangered by a person with evil intent. (But they will likely all be shooting up Walmart since all the good guys will be at Super 1!)
– Lee Disotell, Marshall