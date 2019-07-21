I just want to thank you sincerely for the nice write-up about our community theatre, the Opera House Theatre Players of Jefferson, in The Good Life magazine.
The writer, Sara Whitaker, very accurately reported the answers I gave her from the questions she asked regarding how and why I got into theatre and I compliment her on her feature writing.
I also want to be sure that your readers know that the Marshall Regional Arts Council as well as Marshall performers and patrons were the "top three" reasons we have survived for so long even without our own performance location.
We could not have done this without the major support of MRAC for over 25 years. They did, in fact, furnish an original grant when we organized for our first production in 1989.
The support of Marshall and area fans has been extraordinary and we truly appreciate their loyalty.
Despite the fact that the OHTP board is undergoing change at present, we want to assure Marshallites as well as Jeffersonians that we will continue. Our 31st season will begin in the fall with a membership Kickoff event Aug. 31. Please stay tuned.
Marcia Thomas
OHTP acting president and artistic/managing director