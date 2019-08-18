Visitor concerned about animal shelter
I have been to your city and it is lovely, but this news about the shelter is breaking my heart! Why is is taking so long to fix this problem and why is it going to still going to be a partial KILL shelter?
I am not expecting an answer, but since this is supposed to be the first shelter in Texas, I would think you should make it a priority. If you do reply, please just give me an honest answer why your city treats dogs like trash.
Regards from a serious animal lover who cares how they are treated.
Evette Gordon,
The Colony, Texas