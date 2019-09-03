Where is City Commissioner Beil?
I am a resident of District 2 of the city of Marshall and I am concerned that our city commissioner Gail Beil is a no-show at a number of City Commission meetings since her re-election in May 2019.
She was not present at the Aug. 20 commission meeting for when the vote on the 2020 budget was held, nor was she present on Aug. 19 when a special called meeting was held to discuss and review the budget contents.
We in District 2 experienced a similar problem in 2014, when then-District 2 Commissioner (Zephaniah) Timmons won his county commissioner seat and had to vacate his city commission seat.
The then-City Commission did not appoint anybody that would have filled the seat until either a special election could be called or that person served the remaining time for that seat. As a result, the District 2 seat remained vacant and its residents were without representation for over a year. It didn’t go well for the residents of the district.
So in the present political climate of 2019, we in District 2 are again looking at our district without proper representation. Will we (District 2 residents) again be left out of the decision making process of the City Commission?
I wish Mrs. Beil well and that God would bless her, but District 2 needs a voice and an engaging commissioner speaking in the best interest of its residents.
– Leo Morris Sr., Marshall