Protecting our freedoms and values from the creep of expanding government is more important in the field of health care, now more than ever. That’s why Marion County consolidated services to generate savings for taxpayers and prioritized freedom over lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in Washington, we are seeing far-left politicians pursue policies that will make government larger and more intrusive in one of the most critical sectors for our families and employer community: Their ability to afford their prescription drugs.
These government mandates are being pushed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described “Democratic Socialist,” target pharmacy benefits and would dramatically restrict free market forces in the prescription drug market, eliminating flexibility and options for employers and increasing costs for families.
Big government liberals like Sanders have never seen an industry that they don’t want to regulate out of existence; they are now zeroing in on pharmacy benefit companies, which are proven to save an average of $1,040 per person per year in drug costs. For employers that offer benefits to their employees, pharmacy benefit companies help them save more than $800 in prescription drug costs per person per year.
Pharmacy benefit companies also help save taxpayers $53 billion every year. In contrast, just one proposal targeting pharmacy benefit companies in the Medicare Part D program would have resulted in taxpayers being on the hook for an additional $177 billion in drug spending, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
If Congress undermines pharmacy benefits, the result will be less freedom for employers, including small businesses, and higher costs for Texas families.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz called out the negative implications behind similar policies earlier this year, noting that one misguided plan to replace a free-market system providing pharmacy benefit with more government would “increase prices on consumers’ drug and health plans.”
Congress should not be making government even bigger by granting sweeping new authority to federal agencies to regulate an industry that it has already acknowledged lowers prescription drug costs.
Rather than advance the agenda of big government liberals, Congress should be pursuing free market policies that encourage competition, including measures like those, introduced by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn that foster a competitive and free market by preventing abuse of the patent system by bad actors.
Sens. Cruz and Cornyn deserve our gratitude for their leadership to maintain a competitive, innovative, and free market in health care — and I encourage them to do whatever is necessary to stop Sanders and his allies from advancing their agenda targeting pharmacy benefits on the road to a socialist system.