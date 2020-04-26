“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,” Fred Rogers said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting our area for more than a month now, scary things are all over the news. Yes we are covering to the best of our ability good things, too, but let’s face it, there are a lot of “scary” things going on right now.
The first time I ventured out to Walmart after the pandemic started in our area “officially,” I was pleasantly surprised. I accidentally bumped a lady’s cart and I quickly apologized. She smiled and said, “You’re fine. My basket is ok.” I laughed, moved on and thought, “Well this is different.” I have a history of hating stores and shopping because of grumpy individuals. I had several people that day, that I didn’t know, who simply smiled and said hello. People being nice? “This is incredibly odd,” I thought.
As the pandemic moved forward in time, I’ve found more people in real life, when I’ve ventured out for essentials, who are still being nice. Despite wearing masks that hide smiles and having to stay 6 feet away, I’ve found perfect strangers just wanting to say hey to another human, ask how their day is going and simply connect. Maybe it’s because we’ve all been locked up alone or with immediate family members or maybe the world is changing.
I can remember hearing my grandparents and great-grandparents talk about days gone by when every Saturday people would congregate around the downtown courthouse just to take a stroll, say hi to their neighbors and of course, probably treat themselves to a Coke or an ice cream as a treat. They also went to go get their essentials once a week, that is the ones they didn’t grow or raise themselves.
I can’t wait to take a stroll downtown, to stop and talk to people sitting outside at Joe Pine’s or Pietros, or attend a “Meet your symphony” event. Maybe we are indeed getting back to the “simple” and learning again what’s truly important in life.
Right now, that means helping each other. My co-worker provides fresh eggs to us all since his chickens are very happy and they have a surplus of eggs. My apartment manager has been making sure kids who live there have food for lunch every day, assisted by donations from residents. I’ve made extra dessert and delivered it to an apartment friend and she returned the favor by making me tacos.
I had a long-distance friend mail me a cute little newsprint material mask so I look fashionable, and more importantly stay safe when I’m out on interviews etc. I’ve had masks made for my family and friends to mail to them. We all have to have each other’s backs in this and it seems like, as long as we stay off social media, we are, for the most part.
When we find ourselves getting down, needing some air and some sunshine, I suggest we all look for the helpers. They are there. And then we can all take a walk, with a mask nearby and staying six feet away from one another. At least we can wave.
Wyndi Veigel is the editor for The Marshall News Messenger. She can be reached via email at wveigel@marshallnewsmessenger.com.