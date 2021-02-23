Have you signed up for the Harrison Family & Community Health Annual Heart Healthy Seminar? The event will be today at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 West Houston, Marshall, TX. Seating is limited.
If you decide to attend in person, you will be required to wear a mask. It will promptly begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon. The event will also be offered on Zoom.
Call the Extension Office for the Zoom meeting information.
Dr. Valarie Allman, Internal Medicine, will share the latest heart healthy tips. Harrison 4-H members will showcase their Food Show recipes. Nutrition and yoga tips will be shared as well. This event is free to the public.
Are you looking for a sweet treat? Brittany Howard, a recent graduate from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA with a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences, shared this recipe with me. Give it a try and share your comments:
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
- 2 cups pretzels, crushed
- ¾ cup salted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons artificial sweetener
- 8 ounces low fat cream cheese
- ¾ cup artificial sweetener
- 8 ounces sugar free whipped topping
- 6 ounces sugar free strawberry gelatin mix
- 2 cups boiling water
- 14 ounces frozen strawberries, sliced no sugar added
- 8 ounces can pineapples, crushed in 100% juice
- 1 small tub sugar free whipped topping for garnish
Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
Mix together the melted butter, crushed pretzels, and 3 tablespoons artificial sweetener in a medium sized bowl.
Pour the pretzel mixture into the baking dish and press down firmly to create a flat, thin layer.
Bake the crust for 7 to 8 minutes and then remove from the oven and allow to fully cool.
Using a hand mixer or stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat together the cream cheese and ¾ cup artificial sweetener.
Stir in the whipped topping until smooth. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the pretzel crust and use a spoon or offset spatula to make a smooth layer.
Place in the fridge to cool for 30 to 60 minutes. Boil the water in a small sauce pan. Once boiling, turn off the heat and stir in the gelatin mix.
Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Stir in the frozen strawberries and crushed pineapples. Pour the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese layer and place back in the fridge for 6 to 8 hours or until the gelatin is fully firmed.
Slice and serve with a dollop of whipped cream and sliced strawberries. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts:
- Calories-212
- Carbohydrates-17g
- Protein-3g
- Sodium-359 mg
- Fat-14g
- Saturated Fat-9g
- Fiber-1g
- Cholesterol-40g
- Sugar-5g
For more information on this event, call the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.