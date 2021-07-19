According to Monte Nesbitt, Jim Kamas, and Larry Stein, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Fruit Specialists blueberries are truly an American fruit, with several species native to North America. There are over 10 varieties of blueberries. Blueberries are relatively easy to grow when acid soils and the right growing climate. The best blueberry for Texas is the rabbit eye blueberry. It is grown commercially in East Texas, where the humid woodlands are typical of native rabbit eye blueberry habitat.
Here are 10 benefits of consuming blueberries from Healthline.com:
Low in calories, but high in nutrients. One cup of blueberries contain 4 grams fiber, vitamin C, K, and manganese
The king of antioxidant foods. Antioxidants protect the human body from free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage your cells and contribute to aging and diseases, such as cancer. The main antioxidant compounds in blueberries belong to a family of polyphenols antioxidants called flavonoids.
Reduce DNA damage, which may help protect against aging and cancer. Because blueberries are high in antioxidants, they can neutralize some of the free radicals that damage your DNA.
- P
rotect cholesterol in human blood from becoming damaged. The antioxidants in blueberries are strongly linked to reduced levels of oxidized “bad” LDL cholesterol. This makes blueberries an excellent heart healthy snack.
Fro-Yo Blueberry Lemon Bites
These frozen yogurt bites are made with just three all-natural ingredients. Try your favorite fruit and yogurt flavors for creative tasty snacks. Easy and fun to make as a family.
Ingredients:
1-pint fresh blueberries
2 cups non-fat Greek yogurt (lemon flavored)
1 tablespoon honey
Instructions:
1. Wash hands and prepping area. Rinse blueberries under cool water, dry completely.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or non-stick mat, set aside.
3. Mix together yogurt and honey in a medium size bowl, gently fold in a few blueberries and coat with yogurt mixture.
4. Using a fork, slowly lift one blueberry at a time and place on backing sheet apart from each other. Continue with remaining blueberries.
5. Place baking sheet in freezer for about 1 hour or until completely frozen.
6. Store in an airtight container in the freezer; will last about 1 month.
7. Can also try mixing fruit and yogurt together, pour in small ice cube trays and freeze.
Servings:
15 Blueberry Bites
Nutrition facts: Calories-30; Total fat – 0g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 5mg; Total Carbohydrate: 6g; Protein:1g
Source: DINNER TONIGHT
