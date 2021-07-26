Colourful background from various herbs and spices for cooking in bowls

Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

 Special to the News Messenger

Berries not only offer a great source of vitamins but during the summer, they are cool and refreshing.

Fresh Berry Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup balsamic vinegar

2 cups fresh strawberries sliced

1 cup fresh blueberries

½ cup fresh basil copped

1 cup fresh mozzarella cubed

¼ cup sliced almonds

1 Tbsp olive oil

6 cup Spring Mix Salad

Servings - 6 servings

Directions:

1. Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil over low heat; cook 15 minutes or until reduced to a thick glaze. Allow to cool.

2. Place strawberries, blueberries, mozzarella, almonds, and basil on top of spring mix salad. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Nutrition Facts: Calories-200; Fat-7g; Cholesterol-24g; Protein – 7g; Soduim-150mg;

Carbohydrates-24g

SOURCE: Dinner Tonight

Lemon-Blueberry Salad

Ingredients:

6 cups mixed greens (spinach, kale, and lettuce) pre-washed

1 teaspoon olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup fresh blueberries washed

6 tablespoon goat cheese crumbled

Servings – 6 people

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Direction:

1. Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.

2. Wash all produce and fruits before preparing the salad.

3. Placed the mixed greens in a bowl. (If you don’t have mixed greens, use what greens you have on hand.)

4. Toss with olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and blueberries.

5. Divide among 6 servings and top each serving with 1 tablespoon of goat cheese.

Nutrition Facts: Calories-80; Fat-4g; Cholesterol-10mg; Sodium-105mg; Carbohydrates-6g;

Protein-4g

SOURCE: Dinner Tonight

Recommended For You


Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.