Berries not only offer a great source of vitamins but during the summer, they are cool and refreshing.
Fresh Berry Caprese Salad
Ingredients:
½ cup balsamic vinegar
2 cups fresh strawberries sliced
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ cup fresh basil copped
1 cup fresh mozzarella cubed
¼ cup sliced almonds
1 Tbsp olive oil
6 cup Spring Mix Salad
Servings - 6 servings
Directions:
1. Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil over low heat; cook 15 minutes or until reduced to a thick glaze. Allow to cool.
2. Place strawberries, blueberries, mozzarella, almonds, and basil on top of spring mix salad. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Nutrition Facts: Calories-200; Fat-7g; Cholesterol-24g; Protein – 7g; Soduim-150mg;
Carbohydrates-24g
SOURCE: Dinner Tonight
Lemon-Blueberry Salad
Ingredients:
6 cups mixed greens (spinach, kale, and lettuce) pre-washed
1 teaspoon olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
Zest of 1 lemon
1 cup fresh blueberries washed
6 tablespoon goat cheese crumbled
Servings – 6 people
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Direction:
1. Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.
2. Wash all produce and fruits before preparing the salad.
3. Placed the mixed greens in a bowl. (If you don’t have mixed greens, use what greens you have on hand.)
4. Toss with olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and blueberries.
5. Divide among 6 servings and top each serving with 1 tablespoon of goat cheese.
Nutrition Facts: Calories-80; Fat-4g; Cholesterol-10mg; Sodium-105mg; Carbohydrates-6g;
Protein-4g
SOURCE: Dinner Tonight