Please join in with the Harrison County Extension Office and District 5 congratulating some of our local 4-Hers accomplishments and be sure and try these recipes below!
Chicken Gyros by Lille Pierce — Intermediate
Serves: 2
Ingredients
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tablespoon olive oil
¾ teaspoon minced garlic, divided
½ teaspoon ground mustard
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into ½ — inch strips
½ cup chopped peeled cucumber
1/3 cup plain yogurt
¼ teaspoon dill weed
2 whole wheat pita bread
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
Directions:
1. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, ½ teaspoon garlic, ground mustard and oregano; add chicken. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
2. In a small bowl, combine the cucumber, yogurt, dill, and remaining garlic; cover and refrigerate until serving.
3. Drain and discard chicken marinade. In a large non-stick skillet, on medium heat, cook and stir the chicken for 7-8 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink. Spoon onto pita breads. Top with yogurt mixture and onions; fold in half.
No-Back Monster Cookie Energy Bites by Food Challenge Team of Antoni Snowden, Lainee Prescott, and Christopher Pelaez – Intermediates
Ingredients
1 ½ cups large oat flakes
½ cup peanut butter
1 cup honey
¼ cup mini M&M’s
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
½ teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
1. Add all the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and stir well until everything is combined.
2. Roll into 1-1/2” balls and set them on a silicone mat or parchment paper. Wash your hands after every 4 balls to help keep the ingredients from sticking to your hands.
3. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to help them harden. (Optional)
4. Store the leftovers in a zip lock bag in the fridge.
(Note): Health Alternative: Replace M&M’s with Peanuts or Flax Seeds
Chicken Tortilla Roll-ups by Sheldon Roberson- Intermediate
Ingredients
small tortillas
8 ounce reduced fat-cream cheese, softened
cooked chicken breast, chopped or canned chicken
shredded lettuce
shredded carrots
shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Spread tortillas evenly with cream cheese. Top with chicken, lettuce, carrots, and cheese. Roll up tortilla and cut into bite sized pieces, if desired.
These 4-H members will advance to the D5 4-H Food Show.
The Food Show will be held Saturday in Palestine.
In addition, there will be a Food Handlers course offered Jan. 23 at the Harrison County Extension Office. If you have ever thought about selling homemade foods at the local Farmer’s Market or festival? The law requires all individuals that manufacture certain foods to attend and pass this course.
This course will help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is good for 2 years and is valid anywhere in the State of Texas. The course is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure that safe food is served at a food establishment. Practices discussed include good personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature abuse.
To register, call 903-935-8414. The cost of the course is $25.
Individuals with disabilities who require auxiliary aide service or accommodation in order to participate in the event are encouraged to contact our office within five working days prior to the program.