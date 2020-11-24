Gobble, Gobble, Let’s eat! Before we can enjoy that succulent bird, we need to select and prepare it properly.
When choosing a fresh or frozen turkey allow one pound of turkey meat per person. If the turkey is frozen pre-stuffed allow one and one fourth pound per person.
When purchasing a frozen turkey, make sure you have adequate space in your freezer.
Purchase a fresh turkey one to two days before cooking. Refrigerate on a tray or in a pan to catch nay juices that may leak.
Be sure to check frozen pre-stuffed turkey packaging for the United Stated Department of Agriculture or State mark of inspection, which ensures that it has been processed under controlled conditions. Follow package directions carefully for storage and cooking.
DO NOT buy a fresh pre-stuffed turkey, as bacteria spreads easily from the bird to the stuffing.
The United States Department of Agriculture suggests we follow these tips when thawing a turkey:
In the microwave — Check the manufacturer’s instructions for the size turkey that will fit into your oven, the minutes per pound, and the power level to use for thawing. Remove any outside wrapping and place on a microwave-safe dish to catch any juices that may drip. Cook immediately after thawing.
For frozen turkeys — Forget to thaw? It’s safe to cook a turkey from the frozen state. Keep in mind that cooking will take at least 50 percent longer than with a fully thawed turkey.
About refreezing — Decide not to cook? A turkey that has been safely thawed in the refrigerator can be refrozen safely.
After thawing, poultry may be left in the refrigerator for up to two days before cooking.
If you have any questions regarding this topic call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1 (888) 674-6854 or visit Food Safety and Inspection Service websites at www.askkaren.gov or www.fsis.usda.gov or contact the County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.