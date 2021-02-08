Do you think it is time have a talk with a love one regarding their heart health? According to the American Heart Association, fewer Americans are dying from heart disease and stroke, but deaths caused by high blood pressure are on the rise. Several Americans have high blood pressure and do not know it.
Most of the time, there are no symptoms, but when high blood pressure goes untreated, it damages arteries and vital organs throughout the body. That’s why high blood pressure is often called the “silent killer.”
There is good news! High blood pressure is treatable. If a person is diagnosed with high blood pressure in the early stages, then medication can be avoided provided a healthy lifestyle is adopted. Yes, this means eating more vegetables and fruit and exercising regularly.
The American Heart Association recommends the following steps to control your blood pressure:
- Eat a better diet, which may include reducing salt
- Enjoy regular physical activity
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Manage stress
- Avoid tobacco smoke
- Comply with medication prescriptions
- If you drink, limit alcohol
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Feb. 23. The Harrison Family and Consumer Sciences committee will host their annual “Let’s Have a Heart to Heart” heart healthy seminar at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston, Courthouse Annex, 2nd floor in Marshall and on Zoom.
This free event will promptly begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon. Dr. Valarie Allman will share the latest heart healthy tips. Harrison 4-H members will showcase their Food Show recipes. Nutrition and yoga tips will be shared as well. This event is free to the public.
Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 19 because seating is limited due to COVID 19. If you have any questions regarding the topic and/or event or require an auxiliary aid call the Harrison County Extension Office at 903-935-8414.