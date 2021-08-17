Can you believe that 2021 is more than halfway over? Are you still struggling to manage your weight? No worries. You are not alone.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Harrison County 44 percent of adults are obese as compared to the state average of 28 percent adults are obese.
Many Americans are trying to lose the unwanted pounds. If you are looking for advice on how to manage your weight, you can find it with ease on social media as well as in books and magazines. However, some of the advice may be more fiction than truth. Continue to read and get a reality check:
Myth: Calories don’t count
Reality: Calories count and no matter where they come from, if a person eats more than their body needs they will gain weight. One pound is equal to about 3,500 calories. To reduce weight, we need to cut calories and increase physical activity.
Myth: Carbohydrates make people gain weight
Reality: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are important sources of energy our bodies need every day. The problem with carbohydrates lies in how much people eat and what they do to those carbohydrate foods. Drowning large amounts of pasta in cream sauces or loading up a baked potato with sour cream, bacon, butter and cheese adds excess fat and calories our bodies don’t need.
Myth: Snacks are bad
Reality: Some people are able to manage their weight more easily with 5 or 6 small meals during the day instead of 3 large ones. Everyone is different. Snacks can be helpful in controlling hunger-the key is to choose nutritious snacks that help your body meet (but not exceed) its energy needs. Snack only when you are hungry (i.e. not bored or stressed) and watch the portion sizes.
Myth: Foods like grapefruit or cabbage can help the body burn fat
Reality: While these foods have some good nutritional value, there is no evidence to suggest that these or other foods make the body burn fat.
For more information, please contact Louraiseal McDonald, CEA-FCH at 903-935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.